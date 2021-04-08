WATCH LIVE: Akron police hold news conference regarding recent 'use of force' investigation

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department will hold a Thursday afternoon news conference to discuss a recent "use of force" investigation.

The department will announce details regarding the matter at 2 p.m. You can watch the announcement in the player below.

Akron police did not specify what they will address today, but, earlier this week, the APD announced an officer resigned following a use of force investigation against him regarding an incident that happened on Feb. 7 when a man was arrested for domestic violence and resisting arrest.

According to officials, the department has a standard policy to review all incidents that occur between officers and a person actively resisting arrests.

Officials said that during the review, they saw a tactic being used by the officer during the arrest that needed to be investigated.

The man who was arrested did not report any injuries, police said.

The officer was placed on administrative leave while authorities continued with the investigation.

Officials said the officer voluntarily resigned on March 31.

