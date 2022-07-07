AKRON, Ohio — A group of activists is holding a news conference in Akron Thursday at 11 a.m. to demand accountability from Akron police.

The Freedom BLOC, including Rev. Ray Green Jr., along with Brad Stephens from Serve the People - Akron and Ben Gifford with Akron DSA will be speaking at the news conference to release a statement about enacting change in the city.

"We are not here to have a conversation when we are under militarized occupation, while there are guns pointed at us, with tear gas and pepper spray choking us," organizers stated in a news release. "We are here to see accountability. Residents of Akron and surrounding communities are getting hurt and dying. The local police have waged war on peaceful protestors and innocent neighbors. It is the police who have escalated at every step. Disarm and demilitarize all local police entities and forces."

