WATCH: Man steals RV, intentionally crashes into other vehicles during high-speed chase, police say

GREEN, Ohio — A 24-year-man is accused of leading deputies on a chase throughout the City of Green after allegedly stealing an RV Tuesday, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Randy H. Schiffbauer, 24, of Green was charged with robbery, felonious assault with a weapon, willful fleeing, assault on a police officer, and possibly other charges, Summit County Sheriff’s Inspector Bill Holland told News 5 media partner at Akron Beacon Journal.

Deputies responded Tuesday at approximately 10 a.m. to a report of a suspicious person on Greensburg Road in Green. The man was allegedly breaking into vehicles.

The responding deputy witnessed Schiffbauer leave the area in an RV at a high rate of speed with the doors open and a power cord dragging behind the vehicle.

The deputy attempted to stop the RV but the driver refused and intentionally struck other vehicles, including law enforcement, during the pursuit.

Tire deflation devices were deployed twice in an effort to stop the vehicle.

Schiffbauer eventually got stuck after he crashed in the yard between two homes. After he crashed the RV, he fled on foot.

State troopers and deputies chased him and he was eventually stopped by an OSHP K-9 unit.

Schiffbauer was arrested and taken to the Summit County Jail.

