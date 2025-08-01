Why Antonio Gates is 1 of 1 as a Hall of Famer

CANTON, Ohio — Marching among 100 NFL legends during the annual "Pro Football Hall of Famer Walk," Antonio Gates soaked it all in.

The Detroit native and eight-time Pro Bowl tight end — known for securing catches — is one day away from officially claiming his spot in Canton's Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"Obviously, I'm here. I'm the catalyst. My name, but the journey which I traveled to get here is so unreal," he told News 5.

His journey to the NFL's Holy Grail is like no other player — the first inducted player who didn't play college football.

Gates made a name for himself here in Northeast Ohio playing basketball for Kent State, leading the team to the Elite 8 in the 2002 NCAA Tournament.

It was a run for the ages for the plucky Mid-American Conference school:

"Kent State University, I love them from the bottom of my heart. They taught me so many things," Gates said.

A pro basketball career was not in the cards, but the San Diego Chargers struck gold when they signed Gates as an undrafted free agent who went on to score 116 touchdowns and catch for 12,000 receiving yards.

Hit talent on the gridiron, using skills honed on the basketball court, stood out to fans.

"He was a basketball player, and when you're a basketball player, you learn how to box out, and that's the key when you're going up against smaller corners," said Brian Williams of Canton.

For Northeast Ohioans who came out to see the Hall of Famers up close, his story, and the connection to Kent State, is just really cool.

"That's Northeastern Ohio. Hats off to Kent State, and they got someone in the Hall that didn't even play football," said Claude Brown of Canton.

Gates was all smiles for a big group picture with other football icons outside the rotunda — grateful he was spotted in Northeast Ohio more than 20 years ago, as well as for everyone who helped him get to this moment.

"It's an unbelievable moment, not only for myself, but for my family, Kent State University, the city of Detroit — just so many people who poured into me, and I think that's the beauty of this whole situation," Gates said.

