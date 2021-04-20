Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Akron Monday night

AKRON, Ohio — A 50-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint Monday night in Akron by two teens who then stole her car.

It happened in the 1100 block of Herberich Avenue around 9 p.m., according to police.

Authorities said the woman was sitting in her parked car, a 2020 black Honda Civic, when two black males approached her and pointed a gun at her and demanded she get out. After complied, one male jumped into her vehicle and drove off. Inside the car were her phone, iPad and other items.

Police did not provide a specific description of the males. The males appear to be between 15 and 18 years old, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490 or CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS.

