Woman found shot and killed outside of home on fire in Akron, police say

The Akron Police Department is investigating a possible homicide-suicide after a woman was found outside of an Akron home that was on fire.

Akron police responded to the 500 block of Lansing Road just before 7 p.m. Monday for reports of a fire and gunshots.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found the woman with an apparent gunshot wound in the driveway of the home, police said.

The woman, 44-year-old Christina Spigner, was removed from the scene while fire crews worked to control the small but active fire.

"I'm sure very unsettling to this community, and you hear quite often sometimes that certain things don't happen in certain places, but this underscores the fact that really, something could happen anywhere in this community, in this city," said Captain Michael Miller with the Akron Police Department.

When crews were able to enter the home, they found 38-year-old Jonathan Deford in the basement with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kassandra Bichsel, a resident who lives two blocks from where the incident happened, said her 12-year-old son called her, saying he heard about eight shots and he heard a big boom.

"I mean, it's scary. We've lived here almost nine years, and I have two young kids, and to have my son call me and say he just heard gunshots from inside our house and I wasn't home, it's scary."

It is unclear if there are suspects in the death of the woman. The investigation is active and ongoing, officials say.

