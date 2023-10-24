2 dead in homicide-suicide turned possible arson, police say

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police say both a 44-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man died as a result of gunshot wounds Monday evening at a home on Lansing Road.

911 calls flooded in from neighbors Monday evening after reports of loud noises and smoke billowing from a home on Lansing Road.

“I heard like 10 gunshots, then they just caught the house on fire,” said one 911 caller.

Once fire crews responded to the home, Akron police said they found 44-year-old Christina Spigner lying in the driveway, shot multiple times in the head and torso.

“Saw an active fire, quite a bit of smoke, and immediately found a woman on the ground unresponsive, and we determined she was dead by a gunshot wound,” said Captain Michael Miller, public information officer for the Akron Police Department.

Once the fire was contained, investigators found 38-year-old Jonathan Deford dead in the basement of the house.

“They went into your point and discovered him in the basement with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head."

Miller said both Spigner and Deford had an on-and-off relationship, adding Akron Police had responded to the address multiple times in the past.

“There had been additional calls to the house for disturbances and that nature, and that culminated into that tragic event last night.”

Neighbor Destiny Denton said she's not worried for her or her family's safety.

“We do still feel safe because it's not randomized,” said Denton. “It's obviously something that happened in the house, and it's devastating. It's really, really sad to see what happened and hear what happened.”

Akron Fire’s Arson unit is now investigating the house fire. Tuesday, the medical examiner confirmed Deford shot himself, and police believe it was a homicide-suicide situation.

“Investigators believed early on that this was possibly what that was,” said Miller. “Upon finding the body, it almost punctuated what they believed in the beginning; this was a tragic outcome for sure, and the suspect took his life as well.”

