Woman in her 60s dies after Canton home becomes engulfed in flames

CANTON, Ohio — A woman has died after a fire engulfed a home on Broad Avenue NW in Canton Monday, according to the Canton Fire Department.

Firefighters responded at 12:48 p.m. for a structure fire with possible entrapment at Broad Avenue NW and 8th Street NW, which was later confirmed to be in the 2700 block of 8th Street NW.

The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

Drone footage from The Canton Fire Deparment. Firefighters work to extinguish flames from a burning home on 8th Street NW.

As crews worked to extinguish the flames, the body of a woman, approximately 60 years old, was found on the porch.

The house is considered a total loss due to fire damage, and the exterior of the house next door was heavily damaged, the department said.

The woman's identity has not yet been released.

The fire remains under investigation.

