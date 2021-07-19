Woman shot at while exiting I-76 at Inman Street in Akron, police say

AKRON, Ohio — A woman was shot at while exiting I-76 westbound at Inman Street in Akron Friday, according to the Akron Police Department.

Police said a 33-year-old woman reported she was exiting at I-76 westbound at around 9:15 p.m. when a red or maroon vehicle pulled up next to her as she approached the stop sign.

Someone inside the vehicle fired multiple shots at her, striking her car, police said.

Officers found a bullet hole in the victim’s car. The car also had a front flat tire.

There was a shell casing near the exit where the shooting happened, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.