Woman wanted for fatal shooting of Akron man arrested in Mexico

AKRON, Ohio — The U.S. Marshals Service has arrested a woman in connection to the fatal shooting of an Akron man in January 2022.

The 26-year-old woman was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear for an aggravated murder charge.

Marshals said she is suspected of being involved in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man on Jan. 29, 2022.

The man had been shot while standing on the front porch of a home in the 2100 block of 12th Street SW and transported to Akron General Medical Center where he later died.

This morning the U.S. Marshals Service, in collaboration with Mexican authorities, arrested Leslie Lopez, 26. Lopez was wanted by Summit County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear for aggravated murder.

The woman was arrested near the 2300 block of Calle General Tomas de la Garza, Neuvo Laredo, Tamaulipas Mexico.

She is being housed in the Webb County Jail in Laredo, Texas.

“The reach of the United States Marshals Service is nationwide, as well as international. We have outstanding partnerships all over the world that will assist us in arresting our most violent fugitives," US Marshal Pete Elliott said.

