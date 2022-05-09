25-year-old woman wanted for failure to appear in court for fatal Akron shooting

CLEVELAND — A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a 25-year-old woman who is wanted by local and federal authorities for failure to appear in court for aggravated murder, according to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Leslie Lopez, 25, is accused of being involved in a fatal shooting that occurred at 11:40 p.m. on Jan. 29 in the 2100 block of 12th Street SW in Akron.

A 26-year-old man was shot while standing on a front porch of a home. He died from his injuries.

Lopez is described as standing at 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She was last known to be living in Cleveland and Akron.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866- 492-6833.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.