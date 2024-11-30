Akron celebrates re-opening of Lock 3

AKRON — The city of Akron had a lot to celebrate Friday night, starting with the re-opening of Lock 3, a year-round park where everyone can come and enjoy the space during all seasons.

The park opened just in time to kick off the holidays, allowing Santa to make his first appearance during Akron’s welcome Santa parade and families to come together to their version of winter wonderland.

“It just means that we're starting to bring everybody back together again,” said Pamela Pinkey.

The celebration included ice skating, live music, a ribbon cutting and a live drone show.

“We’ve never seen this kind of enthusiasm,” said Akron’s Director of Economic Development Suzie Graham Moore.”

The newly developed Lock 3 received a makeover totaling $17 million. It has new shaded seating, landscaped gardens, two skating areas and the Maynard performance pavilion for concerts.

"It’s important for us to invest in public spaces for all people to be able to come together to find where they have commonalities. More than [not], they have things that are disparities that keep them apart from one another,” said Moore.

The event also reminded some people of sentimental moments from the past.



“This is just so awesome to me because it just reminds me of when I was a little girl, and we used to do ice skating. I haven’t been since, but I’m going to see if they have any lessons so I can refresh,” Pinky said.

The skating rinks will be open until Feb. 17.