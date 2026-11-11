Akron Children's 45th annual Holiday Tree Festival kicks off this weekend

AKRON, Ohio — If you're ready to start the holiday season early, more than 150 decorated trees will soon be on display in Akron to help children and families.

“My son is a huge fan of Christmas, so it’s been a great joint effort,” said Laura Flood, a volunteer of Akron Children’s.

Flood hadn’t really considered decorating a Christmas tree for Akron Children’s 45th Annual Holiday Tree Festival until a friend brought it up.

Now, she said she’s glad she decided to be part of it.

“It means so much in part because we’re giving back but in huge part because I’m getting to tell a little bit of my son’s story, and my son is honestly the biggest joy in my life,” said Flood.

When Flood’s 10-year-old son Liam was diagnosed with autism at a young age, she said Akron Children’s came to her rescue.

“Akron Children’s is really something that can help parents and children in so many different situations. You don’t know what someone is going through when they walk through those doors, but Akron Children’s is there to help meet those needs,” said Flood.

That’s why Flood is giving back in hopes of encouraging others to reach for the stars through her son’s space-themed tree.

“You don’t have to be limited by what’s in front of you. Just keep trying. No is not an immediate no when it comes to your dreams,” said Flood.

And Andrea Kish wants people to feel inspired when they walk by her ribboned Christmas tree in honor of her niece.

“She was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when she was a baby, and we love Children’s Hospital, and so every year we dedicate this tree to her,” said Kish, a volunteer of Akron Children’s.

Thankfully, Kish said her niece is doing better.

But she knows other kids are still struggling, so she and Holiday Tree Festival Chair, Susan Berk, hope the money they raise from the more than 150 decorated trees, over 80 wreaths and close to 200 holiday gifts will continue to help families in need.

“We have hundreds of volunteers that help put this together and they just want healthy children in our neighborhood,” said Berk.

Beyond raising money, Berk said she wants to give families a safe space to heal.

“The stories are heartwarming. No one wants to see a child be suffering or have to endure an infusion or operation or something, so (and) the children who may have had a tougher time, their families are eager to give back. It honors the children,” said Berk.

The free event kicks off this Saturday at 10 a.m., and runs through Sunday, November 22.

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