Akron City Council pushing for safety plans from event organizers at city parks

AKRON, Ohio — More than a month after a young boy was shot after a peewee football game at Lane Field in Akron, city leaders are urging large groups who gather in city parks to establish safety plans.

The shooting that injured 7-year-old Tyren Thompson and a 19-year-old man last August outraged the community and led to calls for change.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested for the shooting. The injuries to the 19-year-old man were not life-threatening. Tyren, who had several surgeries, continues his recovery at home.

"This is all about keeping our community safe and keeping our kids safe, and that's the thing I think everybody needs to understand. We need to keep our kid safe at all costs," said Councilwoman Tara Mosley.

Mosley said the day after the shooting at Lane Field, two city-owned cameras went up in the park.

But she said she thinks more needs to happen to prevent more violence and supports a resolution that would require safety plans from event organizers that rent city space in city parks.

"I think it's the responsibility of the city to make sure that we have a plan in place to safeguard the community as a whole. As far as the person wanting to rent the park, they have to have some onus in this as well because they want to keep those community members safe," Mosley said.

The councilwoman said more discussion is needed with the safety director, Mayor Dan Horrigan and presumptive Mayor-Elect Shammas Malik to figure out exactly what the requirements for event organizers would look like.

But, at a minimum, Mosley said she believes groups should pay for off-duty police officers or other security for events with more than 100 people at city parks.

"I stated that it is long overdue. It's overdue. I've always had them at my events," Mosley said.

Crystal Williams, the director of the South Rangers pee-wee football and cheer, said her group pays for field permits at Lane Field. She said detailed security plans could be challenging for some groups.

"When you're in an open field, it's harder to regulate the crowd because anyone can walk up, drive up, and it's really hard to regulate that," Williams said.

However, Williams said she always pays for off-duty officers— and sometimes additional security— to be at her games.

She supports the idea of more safety plans for others using the parks.

"I think it's a good idea. The presence of a police officer brings a different type of behavior," she said.

Williams said being able to use fields and facilities at Akron Public Schools and the University of Akron would be welcomed, something Mosley also thinks needs to be considered.

The resolution is expected to be discussed at the next city council meeting.