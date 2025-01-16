Akron community left with concerns following Jazmir Tucker’s autopsy report

AKRON, Ohio — At the first meeting of the year, Akron Citizens’ Police Oversight Board was met with a heated reaction from the community.

Members of the community said they’re devastated following the recent autopsy report of 15-year-old Jazmir Tucker, who was shot and killed by Akron Police.

“Why should the community have to keep paying for y’all mistakes?” asked one Akron resident. “It’s a family in here grieving right now. It’s people who are a part of the community out here grieving."

This tension comes following the release of Summit County Medical Examiner’s autopsy report, which revealed Akron Police shot Jazmir twice in the back and once in the arm, making a total of three bullets.

Akron police shot Jazmir Tucker 3 times, according to autopsy report

People like Akron Citizens’ Police Oversight Board Chair Kemp Boyd were disturbed by the report.

“Again, you’re still talking about a 15-year-old young man who was shot, and I think where he was shot brings a little bit more of a concern,” Boyd said.

Now, concerns from the community and oversight board members, who all said they have questions about how the city and police operate, including what’s outlined in the department’s use of force policy.

“We need to start having those questions answered by the people who can answer them, which is the mayor’s office and the Akron Police Department,” said Akron Citizens’ Police Oversight Board Vice Chair, Donzella Anuszkiewicz.

News 5 received a statement from the Akron Fraternal Order of Police, President Brian Lucey which stated the following:

“Instances where police officers are forced to discharge their weapons are rare and always tragic. However, it is justifiable in many circumstances. The Coroner's report is just a piece of the thorough and independent investigation being conducted. We cannot forget what else has been reported in the media: that an underage Jazmir Tucker was carrying a recently fired and still-loaded semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine. The members of FOP Lodge #7 stand united with our brothers and ask the public and our political leaders to wait until all facts are gathered before jumping to conclusions.” Brian Lucy, Akron Fraternal Order of Police President

Meanwhile, as the investigation goes on, Boyd said the board will continue making recommendations to bring healing and accountability to Akron.

“I think if our recommendations can really be looked at and taken really seriously, I think it can serve as a help to our board. [It can] also continue to give confidence not only to our community but also give confidence to board members as well,” Boyd said.

While the board plans to participate in Councilman Eric Garrett’s community forum on Jan. 22, they said they’ll plan their own community engagement dialogue in the future.