Summit County Medical Examiner to release Jazmir Tucker's autopsy report

In just a few hours, the Summit County Medical Examiner will release the autopsy report for 15-year-old Jazmir Tucker.

Tucker was shot and killed by Akron police on Thanksgiving night after authorities said he was carrying a loaded gun.

Family left with questions after 15-year-old boy shot and killed by Akron police

RELATED: Family left with questions after 15-year-old boy shot and killed by Akron police

According to the Akron Police Department, a pair of patrol officers were parked in their marked cruiser at East Avenue and Vernon Odom Blvd. when they heard gunshots nearby and exited their patrol car.

Body camera footage showed the officers running toward the noise when one encountered Tucker and fatally shot him.

Both officers involved are on administrative leave while the investigation continues.