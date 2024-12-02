Family left with questions after 15-year-old boy shot and killed by Akron police

AKRON, Ohio — Gary and Kathy Green remain devastated several days after their 15-year-old grandson, Jazmir Tucker, was shot and killed by an Akron police officer.

"I love that kid so much. It took a part of me away. I never want to see my kids or my grandkids go," Gary Green said.

The teen, who was a freshman at North High School in Akron, leaves behind a large family, including his identical twin brother, Amir.

Loved ones described Jazmir as a well-mannered kid who loved football and basketball, did landscaping work for relatives and enjoyed babysitting for his cousins.

"I loved him from day one," said his step-grandmother, Kathy Green. "He would come in, hug me, kiss me, 'I love you grandma. You need anything done?'"

The family is perplexed by what happened around 11 p.m. on Thanksgiving on the west side of Akron.

According to the Akron Police Department, a pair of patrol officers were parked in their marked cruiser at East Avenue and Vernon Odom Blvd when they heard gunshots nearby and exited their patrol car.

A short time later, outside of Miller South School for the Visual and Performing Arts, the officers encountered Jazmir with a loaded gun, and one of them— a five-year veteran of the force— fired his gun, striking the teen, police said.

The second officer did not discharge his gun, according to APD.

Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived. The boy was taken to an Akron hospital, where he died.

Gary believes his grandson was walking to his older brother's house when he was shot. He doesn't understand why the confrontation had to turn deadly.

"Give us some answers. Why did you have to shoot my grandson like that?" he said.

The family has many other questions that so far Akron police have not answered, including, Did Jazmir point a gun at the officer? Was he running away when he was shot? And did the teen fire the shots that the officers originally heard?

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office has not said how many times Jazmir was shot or where in his body he was struck, telling News 5 that's part of the ongoing investigation.

"What did he do to make you do that to him? Why would you shoot him?" Kathy asked.

When asked if he knew why Jazmir had a gun, Gary said, "No, these kids out here, they have a gun for their protection because all this radical stuff going on in Akron."

On Sunday, family and friends gathered at the scene of the deadly shooting and released black and green balloons to remember Jazmir and console each other.

"Everybody was hurt, but everybody showed up to show that we loved him," Gary Green said.

On Monday, Akron Mayor Shammas Malik called the deadly shooting heartbreaking and asked residents to withhold judgment until the facts come in.

The video captured on police body-worn cameras is expected to be released by Thursday.

"These situations are incredibly challenging. They are the hardest part about doing this job," Malik said. "I understand that people are heartbroken. I'm heartbroken there's a 15-year-old who lost his life."

The officer involved in the shooting and his partner, who has been with APD for less than one year, have been placed on paid administrative leave per departmental procedure.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigations will conduct the investigation. After the investigation, the case will be submitted to the Ohio Attorney General's Office for review before being submitted to a Summit County Grand Jury for evaluation.

On Monday, the family was working on funeral arrangements and hiring an attorney. Gary Green said he's heartbroken and frustrated as he waits to find out exactly what happened on the night his grandson died from an officer-involved shooting.

"It's got to be justice for Jazmir. It's got to be. We can't just shoot our kids up," he said.

According to a statement from the Fraternal Order of Police Akron Lodge #7, the officers were not injured, facts surrounding the incident are still being collected, and members are cooperating with the investigation.

Akron Public Schools released the following statement regarding Jazmir's death:

The Akron Public Schools community is mourning the loss of Jazmir Tucker, a 15-year-old ninth-grade student at North High School. We extend our deepest sympathies to Jazmir's family, the North High School community and the city of Akron during this painful time of grief.



To support our students, staff and community through this difficult period, our district's Crisis Team, including school counselors and psychologists, along with our community partner Victim Assistance, have been made available at North High School today. These support resources will continue to be accessible in the coming days to help those who are struggling with this loss.



We are committed to providing compassionate care to all those affected and ask for the family’s privacy and everyone’s understanding as we collectively process this tragedy. Our district’s primary focus is on supporting our students, staff, families and community during this challenging time.

Akron Preparatory School also released a statement:

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a young life. Jazmir Tucker attended Akron Preparatory School for 7th and 8th grade where he maintained good grades, played on the basketball team, and contributed to our school community in positive ways like volunteering in our program where older students read to younger students. We extend our deepest condolences to Jazmir’s family and friends.