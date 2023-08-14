Akron detectives investigate 1-year-old's sudden death

A 1-year-old child died suddenly last week in Akron after going into cardiac arrest at a home on the city's South Side.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 10 in the 600 block of Hancock Avenue, according to Akron Police.

EMS transported the child to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Detectives have interviewed several people in connection with the child's death and analyzed evidence, police said. Further testing is pending.

The child's name is being withheld at this time.

Police ask that anyone with information about the case contact the detective bureau at 330-375-2490 or Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.

