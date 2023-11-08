Watch Now
Akron elects Shammas Malik for mayor

The City of Akron has elected a new mayor.
Councilman Shammas Malik will take over for current Mayor Dan Horrigan when his term ends on Dec. 31.

Malik was the only person to appear on Tuesday night's ballot and easily won over any write-in candidates.

He was first named Akron's presumptive mayor in May during the primary election after no Republicans or Independents ran for the position.

Malik will be the first person of color to hold the position in the city's history.

