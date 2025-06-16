Akron family remembers 15-year-old killed in shooting Friday

AKRON, Ohio — There are still quite a few unanswered questions for the family of Javion Fort, the 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Akron on Friday evening.

"Just know he got caught in the crossfire," said Shirl Skipper, the teenager's grandmother. "I don’t know what exactly happened, but that’s what I was told."

At approximately 5:31 p.m., Akron officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of South Rhodes Avenue and Oberlin Court, Akron Police Chief Brian Harding said.

When officers arrived, they found Fort was wounded by a gunshot, Harding said. According to the chief, the teenager was taken to Akron Children's Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after.

On Monday, the Summit County Medical Examiner's Officer formally identified Fort, a rising 10th grader at Akron's Steel Academy, as the victim.

"Javion was an outgoing, loving person," Skipper said. "What we all do know is he did love us, and he' going to make sure he told you that every time he saw you. He always was there for a helping hand. He loved his siblings, he loved his whole family."

Fort's family is now working to raise money for a funeral they never anticipated would happen to their 15-year-old. To donate to help cover those expenses, click here.

"Today, our city is grieving the loss of a 15-year-old boy whose life was taken by gun violence. Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and people impacted by this senseless tragedy," said Harding, "I cannot overstate how deeply this affects us all. The Akron Police Department is fully committed to finding those responsible and bringing justice to this family. We will not rest until we have answers."

The incident is under investigation by detectives from the juvenile, major crimes and crime scene units. Akron Police have not publicly released any information about who could be behind Fort's murder.

"Unfortunately, we’ve seen quite a bit of gun violence in our community among youth teenagers and young people," Lt. Michael Murphy with Akron Police said. "Heartbreaking to see someone so young with so much life ahead of him."

The family is now seeking the public's help so they can better understand what happened.

"It will bring a lot of closure to me and all our family – his mom and everybody," Skipper added.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

The department said citizens can also give information anonymously through the following:

