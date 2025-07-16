Potted plants are being pilfered by a porch pirate in Summit County

AKRON, Ohio — There's a porch pirate in the Akron area, but it's not the usual story of someone pilfering packages. This time it's houseplants.

On a recent Saturday morning, the patience of Jeremy and Ashley Krul was tested when they noticed two pots of impatiens on the front porch of their home in Akron's Ellet neighborhood had been stolen.

"I got this weird sinking feeling in my chest. I'm like, did this really actually happen? Did somebody take my plant when I was sleeping?" Jeremy Krul said.

So he checked his cameras and couldn't believe what he saw.

A man had pulled up in an SUV around 4:30 a.m., got out of the vehicle, ran up to the porch and snatched the plants.

"It's creepy. It's very creepy. It is. It has nothing to do about actually stealing the item. It's just about being on our property in the middle of the night," Ashley Krul said.

Several days later, it appears the same guy struck again. This time, swiping a heavy pot of geraniums from the front porch of a Cuyahoga Falls home before disappearing into the night.

That incident was also caught on camera.

The victims are speaking out to warn other flower lovers and hope that someone out there can identify the thief.

"Like it's not your property. I don't know why you feel that you're entitled to other people's stuff. I work hard. We work hard for our stuff," Jeremy Krul said.