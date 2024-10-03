Akron food truck will deliver food and donations to families impacted by Hurricane Helene

AKRON, Ohio — It's been six days since Hurricane Helene caused catastrophic damage, and people in Northeast Ohio are looking for ways to help people impacted.

In Akron, a food truck owner has plans to drive to Asheville to help feed families in need. Next week, David Wells, owner of Uncle Bacon's and BBQ, will be taking food and donations he's been collecting from local businesses and the community.

"I just want to go down there and give people a sandwich and a smile," said Wells.

He felt compelled to help those in need as tens of thousands of people in Asheville remain without running water and many other basic needs.

"It hit me hard that here I am sitting in my warm bed worried about things that don't matter, and you've got families that are suffering and the worst possible day and week of their lives," said Wells.

Their efforts soon expanded beyond expectations after Wells and his wife posted on social media that they were collecting donations from the community at Akron Food Works all week.

"The magnitude of it is kind of surprising, but it just kind of goes to show that despite what you see and hear, we are a united nation in times like these," said Wells.

Since Monday, they have received thousands of donations, including food, toilet paper, diapers, batteries and toiletries.

"Living in a place like Akron where we don't experience a lot of natural disasters like Asheville did, it can make you feel distant. But once I heard that Uncle BBQ started collecting donations and they were going to take it down there, it felt like the world got a lot smaller," said Eli Bale, who donated.

Wells said they had received donations from people outside of the state, and they were gifted 600 pounds of meat, 500 pounds of corn and 1,200 pounds of canned chicken.

"I think people are excited to be able to contribute; otherwise, they might not be able to. But to know that there's this convoy and they see some faces that they can trust that are going to send this down, they are coming non-stop," said Social Enterprise Manager Kyle Koerner.

Uncle's Bacon and BBQ will head to Black Mountain Monday, a town just outside of Ashville, North Carolina; they are donating all of their supplies to an organization called Cajun Navy 2016. Wells says one of his goals is to feed thousands of people.

"It's a living nightmare down there, and they're going through the worst days and weeks of their lives. And if something like this, whether it's food or supplies, can just give them a little bit of hope, that's what it's all about," said Wells.

The last day to donate is Sunday afternoon; all donations can be dropped off at Akron Food Works, 647 E Market St., Akron, 44304.