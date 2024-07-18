Akron giving out more Ring doorbell cameras for free to some residents

Akron city officials are bringing back the Doorbell Camera Safety Program, which will provide residents in some neighborhoods the opportunity to receive a free Ring camera for their homes.

According to Akron City Council, applications will be open from July 24 at 8 a.m. to July 25 at 4 p.m.

Residents living in Wards 1, 3 and 5 are eligible to apply. Previous applicants who received a camera are not eligible to participate in this phase.

Each applicant/household is limited to one doorbell camera. Akron City Council launched the program last summer to help reduce crime. The cameras are free, but residents must have a working internet connection.

Some residents previously said they had concerns about privacy with the cameras, but the police department said the partnership with the cameras is about public safety and officers "never had any ability whatsoever to spy, pry, or invade on someone’s privacy."

Is big brother watching in Akron? We find out.

