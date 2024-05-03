Is big brother watching in Akron? We find out.

AKRON, Ohio — News 5 is following through on Akron's latest efforts to reduce crime in its neighborhoods.

Akron City Council has launched a new ring doorbell camera giveaway for qualifying residents. The goal is to help reduce crime and solve more cases.

So far into 2024, there have been seven murders in Akron, three of which remain unsolved.

Crime happens everywhere, every day, but during warmer months, crime often spikes.

“There's a lot of things that happen during the time of summertime and a lot of activity happens out in the neighborhoods,” said Marco Sommerville, the president of Akron City Council.

To combat neighborhood crimes like shootings, burglaries and even package thefts, Sommerville thought giving residents ring doorbell camera access would help.

She launched a pilot program in Wards 3, 4 and 5 last summer.

“When we did that pilot program, people in other neighborhoods said, ‘When will my neighborhood also be able to get a ring doorbell camera?’” Sommerville added.

Through American Rescue Plan Act Funding, any resident in any Akron Ward can now apply to receive a free ring doorbell camera. There are 3,000 cameras; each Ward is allowed 300. Resident Todd Williams said he just bought his mom and himself security cameras.

“We need the cameras here [Akron],” said Williams. “There's a lot of crime.”

He wishes he had known about the program earlier.

“So, I guess I'll keep them both now,” Williams added. “I'll keep them in the backyard and the door dash camera for the front yard.”

Some commenters on Akron Mayor Shammas Malik's Facebook page post promoting the program aren't on the board. One person wrote, "Sorry, but no, I am not giving up my constitutional rights at all." Another commented, "Big brother's watching!"

Sommerville said this is not a spying tool.

“I want to make it clear, this is a volunteer program," Sommerville added. "We are not saying that residents have to work with police, that residents have to turn over their video footage to the police, but we encourage it."

In a statement sent to News 5 by Akron Police regarding some resident concerns, APD said quote, “

"For context, police have never had any ability whatsoever to spy, pry, or invade on someone’s privacy. Before the announcement - changes (from Amazon/Ring) and now, police have not had that capability. The focus of the partnership was centered on enhancing public safety and solving crimes utilizing the technology. Post announcement citizen still have the ability to share information/footage on the same voluntarily basis as before. The biggest change is police departments can’t send geo-messages or alerts to citizen regarding an area crime or incident. Again, citizens are able to still assist with sharing information/footage."



“I understand that concern also with all the technology and just computers, cell phones, and smart TVs, people think the government is looking at us through the TVs, so I don't think that should be a deterrent, but I understand the concern,” Williams added.

Another resident, Mary McNeill, said she's all in.

“I think it's great and really helpful in situations when you're not home and someone is at your door and you don't know what's going on,” said McNeill.

“If we want to be serious and intentional about addressing crime in our community our police need our help, they need our help to help solve these crimes,” said Sommerville.

Akron City Council Chief of Staff said city council has already received over 6,500 applications that are currently under review, but again, 3,000 cameras are available and only available while supplies last; if you'd like to apply, visit here.