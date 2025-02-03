Akron group protests in response to DEI rollback and immigration

AKRON — Residents in Akron took to the streets Sunday afternoon to protest some of President Donald Trump’s executive orders, which he signed during his first week in office.

“I felt like I had to come out and help organize something to fight back,” said Akron resident Kamalenn Gillespie.

Gillespie and Abigal Stopka said they felt compelled to organize a peaceful protest at Akron city hall.

“I realized that a local government has a very small say on a federal level of immigrants and DEI. But I am hoping that the people who are being directly affected by these policies will see us and know that there are people standing here with them,” Stopka said.

Since Trump signed an executive order ending Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs for federal employees, more than a dozen major U.S. companies have made headlines for rolling back their DEI initiatives.

“We would get denied some of these jobs if it wasn’t for DEI, even though we have the education and experience,“ Gillespie said.

Trump described these programs as dangerous, demeaning and immoral, promising to create a society that is blind to color and based on merit.

During the protest, the group also pushed back on the president's immigration crackdown.

“I formed deep connections with immigrants and refugees, and I’ve heard their stories firsthand of hope and resilience. I know how hard the fight was for them to even get over here, to begin with, and I also know how kind and loving of people that they are,” Stopka said.

Ice raids have increased in recent weeks. While some argue they are unjust, News 5 spoke with Ohio state senator Jerry Cirino a few weeks ago during Trump’s first week in office. He said federal agents are just enforcing the law.

“Illegal immigration is the problem, and very few countries allow immigrants to just simply flow in and out as they wish, without some kind of process,” Cirino said.

News 5 reached out to the Ohio GOP throughout the day Sunday for a statement on the protest but has not yet received a response.

With more changes expected, the group hopes younger people will educate themselves on politics.

“When you're not educated about stuff you feel like there's nothing you can do, and then you also aren't thinking about how much it can affect you. So, I would like more people my age and more of our peers to be educated about what's going on,” Gillespie said.