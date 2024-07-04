Akron Home Repair Program shifts in 'different direction'

As the Akron Home Repair Program is in its second phase, the way it internally operates may look a bit different.

Curtis Construction & Renovations, LLC was one of 54 contractors involved in phase one of the program.

"We're trying to do good for the community," said April Stanovic with Curtis Construction & Renovations, LLC.

Records show Curtis Construction & Renovations, LLC had 13 projects as of earlier this year. But April said they had 18 home repairs at one point.

"I don't even know what would happen if it wasn't for this program," said Stanovic. "This program can really make a difference."

The Akron Home Repair Program is one of the largest housing repair programs utilizing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding across the entire country. A total of $15 million was the final number allocated to this program, according to the City of Akron.

Through the program, eligible homeowners will receive up to $25,000 in-home repairs, which include accessibility modifications, carpentry repairs, siding, drywall/painting, flooring, foundations, gutters and downspouts, plumbing, roofing, windows, doors, HVAC and electrical work.

"You've got people that their houses are borderline unlivable," said the Owner of Curtis Construction & Renovations, LLC, Dave Curtis. "Our job was to fix people's homes."

As of Wednesday night, 184 homes have been repaired through the Akron Home Repair Program. 256 homes have been inspected.

Those inspected but not repaired in phase one will now move into phase two, according to the City of Akron.

Although April and Dave felt like they were on a good path with the Akron Home Repair Program, they were sent a letter explaining their open contracts would need to be finalized by March 22.

According to a letter sent from G. Stephens Inc. (GSI) on behalf of the City of Akron, Mayor Shammas Malik wants to "shift the program in a different direction," but what that entailed was not included. News 5 asked for an explanation.

"The size of the response to the program made the initial plan of using one partner to run the program impractical. As far back as the transition, Mayor Malik expressed his desire to get community non-profits involved. This led to the partnerships with Nazareth and Habitat for Humanity for Phase Two. The County of Summit also has access to additional resources and home-repair funds. By partnering with them it unlocks additional funding that can assist more homeowners," stated City of Akron Deputy Director of Economic Development Sean Vollman.

Out of the 54 contractors who started with the program, it's unknown as of Thursday night how many remain. News 5 followed up with the city late Thursday to find out.

Vollman said some voluntarily left while some involuntarily left, though.

"To kind of have that ripped out from under you with no warning whatsoever has taken multiple tolls on us," said Stanovic.

Due to involuntarily having to leave the Akron Home Repair Program abruptly, Stanovic and Curtis estimate they've lost half a million dollars in permits, parts, and hired labor.

Additionally, Curtis Construction & Renovations, LLC was told not to begin the five home repairs it was assigned to.

News 5 asked the city about the money Curtis Construction & Renovations, LLC allegedly lost through this program and if they would be reimbursed if receipts were shown.

"G. Stephens removed Curtis due to failure to perform according to their contractual obligations. Curtis was paid in full for all completed work up to that period. According to G. Stephens’ records, no additional compensation is owed for work that has not been performed," stated Vollman.

Those five home repair projects have also been reassigned to phase two partners, according to the City of Akron.

Both Stanovic and Curtis said until now, the City of Akron has never told them they failed their contractual obligations and are hoping for further conversation as they recall often being praised for their work.

"I feel some type of way about it," stated Curtis.

Stanovic said while they have not shut Curtis Construction & Renovations, LLC down, they have put a pause on operations as they claim they were told not to take on other projects outside of this program.

While Curtis Construction & Renovations, LLC tries to figure out a resolution with the City of Akron, Stanovic is keeping up-to-date with several families who are enrolled in the Akron Home Repair Program.

While Stanovic said one family is getting help, another has not had any movement on their roof repairs.

Stanovic told News 5 an 87-year-old couple had repairs done to their roof by GSI during phase one, but it was improperly done.

"There were obvious mistakes on the roof and I'm not even a professional roofer and I can look at the roof and go, 'That is wrong. You're not supposed to have basketball sized holes,'" said Curtis.

Vollman stated because that couple's home was part of phase one, GSI will investigate and perform any needed repairs by July 12.

As phase two is in the early stages, the Akron Home Repair Program is still in need of contractors.

The City of Akron has committed to spending $6.2 million on phase two of the project and is expecting to finish 390 home repairs.

The funding utilized in phase two will also go towards covering any warrant work in phase one.

"Nazareth, Habitat for Humanity and the County will still need good contractors for Phase Two which is still in the early processes. The addresses have been turned over to the partner organizations who will be verifying eligibility as the initial applications were due in 2022," added Vollman.

Curtis and Stanovic discussed a number of concerns with News 5 regarding the Akron Home Repair Program and GSI, including a lack of communication, late payments, breach of contract on the city's part, and failure to commit to a feasible deadline for projects.

"You're hurting more of these people than you're helping. I really hope that it does turn around into a positive direction again," stated Stanovic.

Curtis said their experience with how the city has handled the Akron Home Repair Program has left a bad taste in their mouth and now leaves Akron not feeling like home.

The Akron Home Repair Program is not accepting new applications.

In a "rare case" of unfinished repairs from phase one, the City of Akron encourages those homeowners to call 311 or email mayor@akronohio.gov.