Akron man found guilty in connection to 2022 murder

On Thursday, Luther Easter, 34, was found guilty in connection to the 2022 murder of Dartanian Howard, 34, in Akron, authorities said.

On Sept. 18, 2022, Akron Police responded to Flower Court and North Howard Street for a report of a body lying in the street, authorities said.

Upon arrival, police found Howard on the ground, suffering several gunshot wounds, authorities said.

DNA from the scene matched that of Laurelin Flanagan, 32, who was later discovered to have lured the man to an area for Easter to then kill him, authorities said.

Easter was charged and found guilty by a jury of the following:



Aggravated murder – a special felony

Murder – a special felony

Kidnapping – a felony of the first-degree

Tampering with evidence – a felony of the third-degree

Flanagan pleaded guilty in September of 2023 to a first-degree felony charge of voluntary manslaughter with a gun specification. and a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence. Flanagan was sentenced to 13 to 18 years in prison.

Easter will be sentenced on April 2.