Akron man gets life in prison for 2022 murder of Dartanian Howard

Posted at 11:05 AM, Apr 03, 2024
A 34-year-old man from Akron will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced in the Summit County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday.

According to the Summit County Prosecutor's Office, Judge Tammy O'Brien sentenced Luther Easter, 34, to life in prison prison with a possibility of parole after serving 28 years.

Last month, a jury found Easter guilty of the Sept. 18, 2022, shooting death of Dartanian Howard on Flower Court in Akron. The jury found him guilty of aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges.

When police responded to the scene, they found Howard's body lying in the street. He had been shot several times.

DNA from the scene matched that of Laurelin Flanagan, 32, who was later discovered to have lured the man to an area for Easter to kill him then, authorities said.

Flanagan pleaded guilty in September of 2023 to voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. Flanagan was sentenced to 13 to 18 years in prison.

