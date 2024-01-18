Akron man sentenced to 11 to 16.5 years for 2020 aggravated robbery

An Akron man has been sentenced to 11 to 16.5 years in prison for an aggravated robbery that occurred in 2020, according to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office.

In December 2020, 21-year-old Tyreaye Carter was shot several times and killed while sitting in a car and had his jewelry stolen, the prosecutor’s office said.

Kashmair Mingo, Javion Rankin, and Dorell Davis were named the three suspects in the shooting and robbery, the prosecutor's office said.

In December 2023, a Summit County jury found Davis, 24, guilty of aggravated robbery and sentenced him to 11 to 16.5 years, the prosecutor’s office said.

Mingo, 24, is currently serving a life sentence after being found guilty of the following charges in November 2022:



Murder with a gun specification – a special felony

Aggravated robbery with a gun specification – a felony of the first-degree

Obstructing justice – a felony of the third-degree

Having a weapon under disability – a felony of the third-degree

Rankin was sentenced in July 2023 to three years of community control after being found guilty of another robbery that occurred the following day. However, he is currently out of prison, the prosecutor’s office said.

He is currently on 24-7 monitoring and was charged with the following in relation to the aggravated robbery and murder:



Aggravated murder with a gun specification – a special felony

Two counts of murder with gun specifications – special felonies

Aggravated robbery with a gun specification – a felony of the first-degree

Having a weapon under disability – a felony of the third-degree