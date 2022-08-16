Watch Now
Akron man sentenced to life in prison for raping, strangling woman

Posted at 6:13 PM, Aug 16, 2022
AKRON, Ohio — A 35-year-old Akron man will spend the rest of his life in prison for breaking into a woman's home in 2020 and raping and strangling her.

The defendant, Antwane Foster, was sentenced Tuesday. He will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years, according to the Summit County Prosecutor's Office. If released, he will be required to register as a Tier III sex offender.

A jury found him guilty last month of rape, aggravated burglary, kidnapping and gross sexual imposition.

“Antwane Foster is a violent, sexual predator and is a danger to the community. He deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison,” said Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. “I hope today is part of the ongoing healing process for the survivor. Her inner strength is an inspiration.”

Authorities said the man has been previously convicted of public indecency eight times.

