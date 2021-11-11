Akron pizza employee robbed while delivering pizza

AKRON, Ohio — A Domino's driver making a delivery on the city's southwest side was robbed late Wednesday night, according to Akron police.

It happened around 11 p.m. in the 600 block of Arbutus Court in the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood.

Police said that when the 21-year-old driver arrived at the delivery location, two unknown males were waiting nearby. When the driver walked back to their car, the men jumped in the vehicle and tried to take off.

"While trying desperately to thwart the suspect’s efforts, he put the victim’s car in reverse and backed into a parked vehicle," police said.

The robbers made off with the driver's phone, two pizzas, a two-liter bottle of Coke and cash.

A specific description of the robbers wasn't provided.

The matter remains under investigation.

