Akron Police body camera video released of June 1 party mass shooting

New body camera video released by Akron Police details the moments leading up to and following the June 1 mass shooting on Kelly Avenue.

A birthday party was happening, and about 200 people were loud and shooting off fireworks. The body camera video showed police arriving at the party asking those people to disperse from the street due to traffic.

Just a few hours after that video, 30 people were shot at the party on June 2 during the same birthday celebration. This included a 27-year-old father, Lateris Cook.

After police left the first time, people returned to the party. A little after midnight, police said they started receiving calls about shots fired.

What complicated the case is the number of guns that appeared to have been fired during the shooting. Police said they found shell casings from more than five guns.

More than two months later, no one has been arrested and no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron Police at 330-375-2552.

There is a substantial amount of body camera video we are reviewing and we will follow through on this story.