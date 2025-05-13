Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Akron Police Department hosting unique hiring event

Akron Police Report 2 Separate Robberies Involving Facebook Marketplace
News 5
Akron police are reporting two separate robberies involving the Facebook Marketplace. In both cases, the victims were selling items on the Marketplace when they were robbed.
Akron Police Report 2 Separate Robberies Involving Facebook Marketplace
Posted

The Akron Police Department will be hosting a hiring event where applicants can complete both the physical fitness test and the written test in a single day.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 17, at the Firestone CLC.

Check-in will be from 8 to 10:30 a.m.; physical fitness sessions will be at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.; the written test will begin at 1 p.m. for applicants who pass the physical test.

For more information, click here.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.