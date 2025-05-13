Akron Police Department hosting unique hiring event

The Akron Police Department will be hosting a hiring event where applicants can complete both the physical fitness test and the written test in a single day.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 17, at the Firestone CLC.

Check-in will be from 8 to 10:30 a.m.; physical fitness sessions will be at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.; the written test will begin at 1 p.m. for applicants who pass the physical test.

