Akron Police investigating after Lyft driver shot at by someone with rifle

A 29-year-old Lyft driver in Akron was struck by a bullet fragment late Monday night after someone shot at her car with a rifle.

According to the Akron Police Department, it happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Bisson Avenue.

The driver had just dropped a fare off when someone fired several shots with a rifle.

One of the bullets entered the car, fragmented and hit her in the leg, police said. The ricocheting fragment didn't penetrate her skin, and she wasn't injured.

A specific description of the shooter wasn't available, and there are no suspects at this time.

Police continue to investigate.