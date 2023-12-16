Akron police investigating shooting death of man

Akron Police is investigating the shooting death of a man Friday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., police and EMS responded to the call and found a deceased man with a gunshot wound to his upper body, authorities said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The circumstances surrounding his death are unknown at this time, and police said they are working on learning more.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.