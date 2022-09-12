Akron police looking for 3 people in connection with man shot on porch

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are looking for three individuals who they say where involved in a shooting that left a 47-year-old man injured on Sept. 9.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Merton Avenue.

Authorities say the victim was sitting on his porch when three people walked by. Some "words were exchanged," police said, and one of the individuals pulled out a gun and fired off multiple rounds, one of which struck the man in the arm.

After the incident, the three ran off.

Police said the man's injury was non-life-threatening.

Anyone who recognizes any of the individuals pictured below is asked to contact Akron Police.

Akron Police

