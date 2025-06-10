Akron Police: Man high on mushrooms wounds stepdad, kills a 22-year-old; thought they were demons

AKRON, Ohio — Allegedly, a bad trip on hallucinogenic mushrooms led to one man being hospitalized and another dead.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday, Akron Police responded to a domestic violence call in the 1200 block of Bee Bee Circle, per officials.

911 calls provided to News 5 reveal the suspect, 21-year-old Antoine Pixley, assaulted his mother, and then the altercation escalated, involving a knife.

"At some point, he ended up stabbing his stepfather and his friend. When the officers got there they were just trying to triage both of those individuals. They immediately began giving first aid to both of the wounded victims and eventually both of those individuals were transported to the hospital," Lieutenant Michael Murphy Jr. of the Akron Police Department told us on Monday.

The 22-year-old roommate/friend was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Meanwhile, officials say Pixley drove off in a white Kia four-door.

A partnering law enforcement agency phoned Akron Police to alert them of a similar vehicle less than 15 minutes from the crime scene on Gilchrist Road.

Pixley reportedly fled his vehicle and ran on foot.

According to that neighboring law enforcement agency, a bloody knife was found in the car.

"A K9 unit was deployed, and after an extensive search, officers apprehended the suspect a short time later," Akron PD explained.

When officers arrested Pixley, he was naked, said officials.

Murphy Jr. said Pixley has cooperated with investigators, in which he allegedly admitted to having taken hallucinogenic mushrooms earlier in the day with the roommate he killed.

According to Murphy Jr., Pixley believed the victims were "changing back and forth between normal human beings and being demons."

"This is just a terrible situation," Murphy Jr. said. "Thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the young man that lost his life as a result of this incident, a terrible tragedy, something that we hate to see happen in our community. This just highlights the importance and really puts an emphasis on illegal drug usage in our community."

Murphy Jr. added that this attack was an isolated incident — that the public isn't at any risk of danger.

"We're just happy to be able to have apprehended him so that no other further violence was committed during that night," Murphy Jr. said.

Pixley has been charged with murder, felonious assault and domestic violence.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.