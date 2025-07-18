Akron police need help identifying persons of interest in Mason CLC shooting

The Akron Police Department released several photos Friday afternoon of individuals authorities hope the public can help identify in connection with a shooting at Mason CLC earlier this month.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. on July 7 in the 700 block of East Exchange Street.

According to police, a large group of between 100 and 150 people gathered in the early morning hours. At some point, shots were fired, and five people were injured. Victim ages range from 14 to 21, police said. Additionally, at least 10 people were struck by cars that were fleeing the barrage of bullets.

None of the shooting victims or those hit by cars sustained life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. Police are reviewing surveillance videos from both the school and the neighborhood to identify suspects and read license plate numbers from vehicles that were present at the scene.

Police ask that if you recognize any of the persons of interest, you contact the detective bureau at 330-375-2490 or CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS.