Akron Police officers help save life of man in crisis

On Friday morning, Akron Police officers worked together to help save a 24-year-old man’s life.

Police said they were called to Arch Street and North Adolph Street due to a man in crisis. Upon arriving, they found the man in his vehicle in the middle of the street.

The officers began to attempt to de-escalate the situation, and moments later, the man put his car in reverse, away from the officers, police said.

The man then fled from his vehicle on foot toward Route 8. Police said the man climbed over the railing when the second responding officer exited his cruiser.

The officer then ran over and grabbed the man just as he let go of the railing. The officer was able to hold onto the man until additional help arrived to pull him to safety, police said.

The man was later transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation.