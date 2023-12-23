Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Akron Police officers help save life of man in crisis

Akron Police Department
News 5
Akron Police Department
Posted at 3:51 PM, Dec 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-23 15:52:45-05

On Friday morning, Akron Police officers worked together to help save a 24-year-old man’s life.

Police said they were called to Arch Street and North Adolph Street due to a man in crisis. Upon arriving, they found the man in his vehicle in the middle of the street.

The officers began to attempt to de-escalate the situation, and moments later, the man put his car in reverse, away from the officers, police said.

The man then fled from his vehicle on foot toward Route 8. Police said the man climbed over the railing when the second responding officer exited his cruiser.

The officer then ran over and grabbed the man just as he let go of the railing. The officer was able to hold onto the man until additional help arrived to pull him to safety, police said.

The man was later transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for all your Cleveland Browns coverage!