Akron police release body-cam video of suspect shooting death

Akron police have released body-cam footage of an Oct. 1 incident where a suspect died following an encounter with law enforcement serving a warrant.

Watch the video below:

Akron police release body-cam footage of suspect death

The incident began when member of the U.S. Marshal's Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive task force were trying to serve a felony warrant for vandalism for 34-year-old Johnathan Moore. Police said he had also been previously charged with burglary, assault, strangulation, gross sexual imposition and attempted rape.

The 13-minute video released by Akron police shows the incident from body cams of multiple officers. Officers arrive at the residence, announce they have a warrant, then enter the residence. They encounter two men, who direct them to another person in a back room, presumably Moore.

Moore is holding a gun to his head while sitting in a chair, and officers are heard yelling at him to put it down. One officer fires a Taser at him. Police said he fired one round, striking himself in the head. An Akron police detective, who was not identified, also fired a shot, striking Moore in the chest, according to police. Moore then falls backward.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said Moore was transported to Summa Health in Akron for treatment, but later died.

Ohio BCI has been called in to handle the investigation, Murphy said. The detective, who has not been identified, has been placed on paid leave, per department policy.