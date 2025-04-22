Watch Now
Akron Police searching for 2 men who allegedly stole $8,000 from PNC Bank

Akron Police are looking for two men who were allegedly involved in an armed robbery at a bank Monday afternoon.

Around 1:50 p.m., the men entered a PNC Bank on E. Wilbeth Road; one of them brandished a handgun and threatened the security guard while the other one acted as a lookout, Akron Police said.

The armed man then jumped over the counter and pointed the gun at the bank teller while demanding money, police said.

Then, the two men exited through the front door with $8,000, police said.

The man who was armed is described as wearing a black hat, a brown curly wig, sports-goggle-style glasses, a light blue long-sleeved button-up shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers, police said.

The other man was wearing a tan bucket hat, a white short-sleeved shirt with tan and black stripes, baggy tan pants, white sneakers, gold chains, a watch on his left wrist, and a white bracelet on his right wrist, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

