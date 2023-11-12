Akron Police technology helps save shooting victim

AKRON, Ohio — A 26-year-old man was shot during a home invasion in South Akron. That victim was in critical condition, and police had no idea where he was after a series of incomplete 911 calls.

A 911 call came from inside a home on Hinman Court just after midnight Thursday. Inside, a woman was scared to speak too loudly after a masked man broke into the house and shot her roommate.

"There was a young man who'd been shot, and there was a female in the upstairs bedroom. Didn't know if the shooter was still on scene, so you can't communicate very well with 911 if you're afraid of being found," said Captain David Laughlin.

Officers didn't know the exact location of the woman who needed help. But a new technology called Prepared Live sent a link to the woman, who was able to show officers her location.

"It's been used other times to help get information on a hit-skip accident, and obviously this time, it was a life and death shooting situation," Laughlin said.

Prepared Live sends a 911 caller a link to access the camera and GPS.

"If there's a domestic violence victim who is in fear, she can connect us to her camera, doesn't have to talk, doesn't have to text anything, and we can see and hear what's going on," Laughlin said.

The technology is new. The department started using it over the summer. It can help in a lot of different situations.

"Our highway systems can be uncommon for folks, not know where they're at, and the highways can be dangerous," Laughlin said.

Laughlin continued, "To have all three of the faces of our safety team do that, potentially saving that young man's life, again, I say it again, I'm proud of them, proud of all of the safety forces of the city of Akron."