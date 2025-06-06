Akron private school teacher charged with assault after allegedly grabbing a former student by the neck

AKRON, Ohio — An Archbishop Hoban High School Fine Arts teacher is on administrative leave now as he faces a first-degree misdemeanor charge of assault.

According to an Akron police report, the assault happened on March 24, 2024, during a play rehearsal after 7 p.m.

The report states, "...the suspect grabbed the victim, a student, by the neck. Suspect admitted to grabbing victim under Miranda on 4/1/2025."

The incident was allegedly caught on audio, according to the victim's mom, Cheryl Nichelson.

"I asked her, you know, was it in fun? Cause he did this in front of other people. I didn't quite understand, and she said, 'No, mom.' And I said, 'Well, did you feel intimidated?' And she said yes," Nichelson told me. "How did you feel intimidated? She said it felt in a sexual manner to her. That's what it felt like to her."

Nichelson said the school was alerted when the incident happened last year, and there was an internal investigation done, but the teacher wasn't seemingly held accountable.

"There was a lot of phone tag and I didn't talk to them (the school). I just knew that he was not fired," Nichelson shared.

Nichelson recalled the school telling her and her daughter during an initial interview with the school, as it looked into the allegation of assault, that the teacher is "really loved by all the students."

At first, Nichelson's daughter didn't want to press charges, but her tune changed once their family saw that the teacher had been recognized by the school on social media in January.

"Not even six months prior was he was being investigated for assault," Nichelson said. "I was just livid. It started to wear on my daughter more and more."

Nichelson said her daughter then filed a report with the Akron Police Department, but when Hoban High School's internal investigation notes were requested, the school declined.

"The detective gets an email from the Holy Cross Society that they're not sending them. Why won't you send the notes from your internal review? So now we have to get a subpoena," Nichelson stated.

Nichelson said those internal notes, along with evidence pulled from her daughter's phone, resulted in the assault charge.

I reached out to Hoban High School's President for a response to Nichelson's statement on Thursday night. I'm waiting to hear back.

"There are other parents and other kids that this has happened to. I have talked to them. They just don't want to get involved," Nichelson claimed. "You see something, you say something. If you are uncomfortable, you tell someone."

Last week, Archbishop Hoban High School notified parents of a teacher facing a criminal charge.

Dear Hoban Family,



Yesterday, the Hoban administration was informed that a member of our teaching staff has been charged with a first-degree misdemeanor. It is our understanding that the charge involves a former student’s allegations regarding a situation that occurred in the Spring of 2024. Following our policies and procedures, the employee has immediately been placed on administrative leave and is not permitted access to Hoban’s campus while this legal process continues. We will keep you informed of significant developments.



Rest assured when the incident involving the staff member was reported to us, we launched a thorough internal investigation. Based on the results of the investigation, we took appropriate action to address the situation.



Being transparent with our staff and families is important, especially when challenged with difficult scenarios like this one. As always, the safety and well-being of students and providing timely communication with families remains our foremost priority.



Thank you for your continued trust and support of Hoban as we navigate this situation. Archbishop Hoban High School

Nichelson told me she believes the school should have terminated the teacher in question last year.

"I understand innocent until proven guilty. I get that for everybody else but this man because it's my daughter. I get it. I believe in that. But not for my kid," she stated. "Shame on you. Do better, Hoban."

Nichelson also wishes the school had been more transparent from the start with parents.

"The church has been trying to get away from this stereotype of any kind of abuse and it being hidden and all of the scandal and then this happened to my daughter. I will tell you that it has rocked my faith in the Catholic Church," Nichelson detailed.

Nichelson said the goal in all this is to ensure the teacher can no longer work with children moving forward.

The teacher also works with the Dynamics Theater of Tallmadge, but his involvement has been suspended with the organization until the situation is resolved.

In addition to being a member of the theater's Board of Trustees, the teacher in question has served as musical director for a number of its recent summer musicals and was originally slated to direct the current production of Tarzan: The Stage Musical.

"Upon learning of the situation last week, we immediately suspended rehearsals and chose to move forward this week with a different creative team," Dynamics Community Theater of Tallmadge Board President Tom Jansen said on Wednesday. "The safety and trust of our community - and especially that of our young performers and volunteers - is our highest priority. We are dedicated to providing a safe, respectful, and supportive environment for all of our participants."

I reached out to the teacher via social media and email, but have not heard back.

The individual has been arraigned and has a scheduled court appearance on June 27.