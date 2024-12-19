Akron Public Schools hires outside firm to look into superintendent's conduct

Following accusations against Akron Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Robinson regarding disappearing emails that may have violated public records laws, the district has hired an outside firm to investigate.

Robinson recently came under scrutiny after pledging transparency.

The outside consultants would provide an impartial review and report to the school board,

The school board called an executive session last week to discuss the superintendent's employment.

The Akron Public Schools Board of Education released the following statement regarding the matter:

"In recent weeks, the Akron Public Schools Board of Education has met to consider some personnel-related issues involving superintendent Dr. Michael Robinson and other administrators. The Board has decided to engage an independent, professional firm to conduct a thorough and impartial review of these allegations.



It is the Board’s responsibility to take any allegations seriously. The independent firm will commence this review promptly and the Board will make its findings public upon completion.



The top priority for the Board is to ensure continuity of high-quality education for Akron kids. Our full focus will be on fulfilling that mission every day. Further comment on these issues will be deferred pending results from the ongoing review."

This comes as the Akron Education Association has expressed concerns about some of the superintendent's conduct, telling us that it feels there is a lack of transparency, including the disappearing emails.

"This decision is an egregious departure from how similar allegations have been managed for any other employee in the district, Akron Education Association President Pat Shipe said. "Employees facing such serious accusations are typically placed on immediate administrative leave, stripped of email access, instructed not to contact any other APS employees, and barred from APS property. The fact that the board has chosen a different standard for the superintendent is deeply troubling and blatantly inequitable."

Shipe continued, "The Board's inaction sends a chilling messing to every employee in the district...Itsays that accountability and fairness are conditional, depending on your title. This is unacceptable, and it directly contradicts the district's stated commitment to fostering a safe, respectful, and equitable workplace."

In July of 2023, Robinson was introduced as the superintendent of APS. During his initial news conference, he proclaimed, "I am here to stay."

He also shared his goals and a vision that appeared to stress the importance of transparency.

"It's important for me that the public knows what we're doing. The work that we're doing is not top secret," he said at the time.