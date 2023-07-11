New Akron Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Robinson: 'I am here to stay'

AKRON, Ohio — A day after signing a five-year contract to become the superintendent of Akron Public Schools, Dr. Michael Robinson delivered a message that he's committed to the district.

"I am here to stay. This has been something that I have hoped and dreamed, and prayed about. My family is behind me, and so I'm here for the long haul," Robinson said during a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

Robinson, who will be paid $240,000 annually, previously worked as the chief academic officer in the East Baton Rough Parish School System in Louisiana. He also has experience as a superintendent in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Robinson becomes the fourth leader of APS in two years.

"I am truly honored to serve this vibrant community," he said.

Robinson said he'll strive to ensure all of Akron's 20,000 students have access to a high-quality education, stressing that technology is a big part of the equation.

"We will place a strong emphasis on innovative teaching practices, leveraging technology to enhance learning experiences," he said.

The career educator takes the job just six months after a teacher's strike was averted one day before thousands of educators were set to walk off the job over several differences, including safety and salaries.

Before a deal was reached, the teachers union sharply criticized the previous administration, arguing enough wasn't being done to protect students and teachers in buildings.

In 2022, several Akron teachers spoke with News 5 about being assaulted by students in schools, and multiple videos surfaced of kids involved in violent fights.

APS has added metal detectors in some buildings and rolled out a new program at East, Ellet and Buchtel High Schools that requires students to keep their cell phones in pouches during the school day.

RELATED: Akron Public Schools to lock up more phones next school year

"I'm going to continue to support what has already been in place. There is more work that we're gonna do around that," Robinson said.

The new superintendent believes it's important to tell Akron's story in order to attract and retain quality teachers. He's working on advisory meetings and town halls to connect with the community.

"It's important for me that the public knows what we're doing. The work that we're doing is not top secret," he said.

Robinson acknowledged that he will face many challenges, not the least of which is the ending of federal stimulus funds for Akron Schools known as ESSER funds.

"Decisions are going to have to be made now that we don't have that money. What does that look like? We know there will be cuts. Eventually, that will have to come. We will have to move things around," Robinson explained.

Robinson said he plans to be living in Akron in two weeks, and he's ready to get to work.

"It's not about me. It's about us. It's about we. It's about our community."

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.