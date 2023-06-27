Akron Public Schools to lock up more phones next school year

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Public Schools is expanding a cell phone policy in hopes of limiting student distractions and safety concerns.

Monday, the Board of Education approved funding to require secondary students to keep their cell phones in magnetically locked cases call Yondr bags during the school day.

“We have seen evidence in the buildings, in the classrooms, the hallways of the Yondr program really bringing some calm and security,” said Pat Shipe, the President of the Akron Education Association.

Safety was a priority laid out by AEA during teacher contract negotiations in December and January. Shipe said many of the concerns were directly or indirectly linked to cell phones.

“We had seen in the past where students had arranged to meet outside people at various doors and let them into the building,” she said.

“Fake social media threats have kept us very busy chasing nonsense,” APS Director of Security Don Zesiger said. “Staging fights and filming fights was a big problem for us. And then social media, bullying, and things that happened throughout the day.”

To help address the problem, the district piloted Yondr bags in four secondary schools for several months near the end of the school year. Monday, board members saw initial feedback from staff, parents and students.

Nearly 90% of the 194 staff members surveyed agreed or strongly agreed the program should continue; 91% said the bags limited distractions and 96% believed students were more productive.

More than 100 parents responded from the pilot schools. Nearly 70% thought their students were spending too much time on their cell phones and 75% believed there was some negative effect from using phones in schools.

Students provided more mixed reactions to the program. In listening sessions, some worried about contacting their families in emergencies. Others shared they didn’t think everyone should lose their cell phone privileges.

The expanded program will allow exceptions on field trips, for students who need their cell phones for health reasons, such as insulin monitors, and for some in courses that require two-factor authentication.

Supporters think even skeptical students will eventually see the benefits of the program.

“Yes I am engaging in my lessons more, yes I am engaging in talking to my peers more,” Shipe said.

The Board of Education approved funding to expand the Yondr bags to the remaining secondary schools next school year. The program will cost the district $180,000 for its first year and $141,000. The grant money will help cover costs for the first year, but the district will have to dip into its general fund to cover the second and third years.

