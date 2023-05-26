Akron Public Schools hosting healing conversations about Jayland Walker, youth violence

AKRON, Ohio — An event at Buchtel High School in Akron Friday night is promoting unity and healing more than a month after a decision was reached in the Jayland Walker case.

Doors open at 5 p.m., with the event starting at 6:30 p.m.

Walker was shot and killed by eight Akron police officers last June. A special Summit County grand jury listened to evidence last month and decided not to indict the officers.

Walker's death has resulted in multiple protests, including a march this week that included his family.

According to organizers, the goal of the Friday event is to bring the community together for healing and positive change and conversations in a safe space.

Other organizations taking part in the meeting are Minority Behavioral Health, Project Ujima, the City of Akron, Freedom Bloc, Love Akron, The Remedy Church, 100 Black Men and the Akron Police Department.

Discussion on the city's youth violence plan is also expected.

The city's plan aims to reduce violent crime committed by people between the ages of 13 and 24 by 10% between 2024 and 2028.

Strategies to reach that goal include mentoring youth, additional mental health and substance abuse supports, reducing young people's access to guns and workforce development.

