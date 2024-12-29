Akron Superintendent accused by former colleague of hostile work environment

AKRON, Ohio — New disturbing allegations against the superintendent of Akron Public Schools in a letter obtained by News 5 from former APS communications director Mark Williamson accuses superintendent Michael Robinson of subjecting them to a hostile work environment and calling reporters a derogatory name.

Williamson originally sent the letter to Akron Public Schools legal counsel on Dec. 5, hoping it could be useful in the future.

The letter accuses Robinson of subjecting Williamson and his colleagues to “indorenate hostility, “ which the president of the Akron education association, Pat Stripe, said has become a pattern.

“We have seen a pattern what we believe to be an aggressive pattern by the superintendent, and a few people surrounding him of ongoing workplace intimidation and threats,” said Shipe.

Williamson also accused Robinson of calling two female reporters derogatory terms for women during a closed meeting where multiple women were present, including their HR director. Williamson also noted multiple times that staff members have come to his office in tears or in distress after meeting with Robinson.

“We believe that the administration building, and the district has evolved into a very aggressively hostile workplace that people that dare speak out and question the superintendent are threatened. Their livelihoods are threatened, and they're told to sit down and be quiet,” said Shipe.

News 5 previously reported Robinson was accused of violating public records laws over disappearing emails. Back in July of last year, when Robinson was named the superintendent of Akron Public School, he shared his vision of the importance of transparency while in office. However, Williamson claims the experience has been the opposite, stating that when local news outlets pointed out an error in a grant application, Robinson was angry with Williamson for confirming the error with reporters.

“We're highly concerned and believe that at some point, this board needs to take some action,” said Shipe.

News 5 has been reporting for weeks about accusations against Robinson. Earlier this month, we told you the district hired an outside firm to investigate the superintendent and his administration. However, Shipe has concerns with the investigation.

“We don't believe there's much independence there, if the person that is allegedly creating this environment is being allowed to stay on his job,” said Shipe.

The board says once the investigation is complete, the independent firm will make its findings public upon completion.

News 5 reached out to Akron public schools for comment regarding the letter Sunday morning but has not received a comment.