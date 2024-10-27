Akron voters show up by the dozens during first early voting weekend

AKRON, Ohio — Saturday marked the first weekend of early voting in Ohio.

In Akron, many voters were taking advantage of the expanded hours. Poll workers told News5 they were surprised by the number of people who showed up. Around 12 p.m., the wait time was about 45 minutes to an hour.

News5 spoke with several voters who said this was an important election. For most, the nation was on their mind.

"Abortion is just important to me," Voter Val Sheppard said. "Just the right to be able to have control over my own body."

Several national issues concerned voter Kathy Kerzy.

"The economy, " she said. "Pro-life, the border. Those are big issues to me."

More regional topics, like Issue 1 and local taxes, were also concerns.

All voters agreed that everyone who can should vote on or before Election Day.

"It's everyone's civic duty to be a participant in this democracy," Voter Trevor Mason said. "It doesn't function as well as it should if people don't vote."