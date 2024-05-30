Akron voters will decide if a new North High School will be built

AKRON, Ohio — Ceiling tiles in a North High School classroom had to be taken down Wednesday after heavy rain led to a roof leak, which, in turn, caused those tiles to bow.

In the hallways, there are signs of peeling paint from previous roof leaks.

"That's kind of what goes on around here. Just various areas of the building, we get rains and we're gonna have a leak somewhere," said Frank Kalain, the interim principal.

Kalain said another reoccurring problem is the air handlers that provide heating and cooling to the 93-year-old building break down. On Thursday, he pointed out one that recently stopped working.

"It's just hard for kids to concentrate and learn when you have conditions like that," Kalain said.

Prajol Tamang, who completed his freshman year at North High on Thursday, said he also worries about something else at the school.

"The elevator, it's always out of order. When you go in, it's clanking. It's scary," Tamang said.

The Akron Public School District is asking voters to approve a 1.3-mill bond issue that would pay for a new $85 million North High School.

The district is also pursuing a 7.6-mill operating levy that would fund daily expenses.

The operating levy and bond issue will appear on the November ballot together, so voters will vote for or against the two issues as one unit.

"It's all about the kids and if we want a better community here in Akron, it doesn't matter if you live on the south side of town or the west side of town. Whatever it is, we need to make sure we take care of our kids," Kalain said.

However, some residents, like Kaylah Lutz, have a problem with the ask.

"I am a hard no," she said.

Lutz said would support the operating levy but not in conjunction with the bond issue to build a new North.

She has talked with other Akronites who have expressed worry over how two tax increases could affect homeowners and renters.

"If next January, we see another hefty increase, the landlords— which I am one— we're going to have to pass this on to our tenants that are already struggling," Lutz said.

She also believes the district would be better served— and potentially save millions— by making repairs at North rather than constructing a new building.

"If it was restored, it would be, I think, a cornerstone of the schools in the city," she said.

But Tamang pointed out that other Akron high schools— Ellet, Garfield, East, Buchtel and Firestone— have been rebuilt over the past 13 years. He feels it's North's turn.

"They have more modern buildings and I think our students also deserve a better facility to learn in," he said.

The school board recently approved $24 million in cuts to the budget, which included dozens of teaching positions.

Leaders said restructuring was necessary because the five-year forecast showed the district spending more money than they're bringing in, and they needed to balance the budget.